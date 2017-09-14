Rizzo’s homer in the third inning came off the first pitch from starter Seth Lugo, matching his career high (2014 and ’16). Heyward connected in the sixth against Paul Sewald and finished the game with four RBIs.

Lugo was charged with eight runs (seven earned) over three-plus innings and took the loss, the Mets’ fourth in a row. It’s the Cubs’ first sweep of the Mets at Wrigley Field since they won four straight from May 11-14, 2015.

Dominic Smith and Travis d’Arnaud belted back-to-back home runs in the third off Jen-Ho Tseng, who was making his Major League debut. But the Cubs pulled within one on Rizzo’s home run and then scored five runs in the fourth, including three consecutive run-scoring doubles by Jon Jay, Kris Bryant and Rizzo.