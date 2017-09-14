CHICAGO — What’s the best way to deal with getting swept at home? The Cubs responded by pulling off a sweep of their own, beating the Mets, 14-6, on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.
Anthony Rizzo smacked his 32nd home run and finished a triple shy of the cycle, and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer to spark the Cubs, who had lost three in a row to the Brewers last weekend. Chicago now has a three-game lead over idle Milwaukee and St. Louis, which comes to Wrigley Field next. The Mets were officially eliminated from postseason play with the loss.
Rizzo’s homer in the third inning came off the first pitch from starter Seth Lugo, matching his career high (2014 and ’16). Heyward connected in the sixth against Paul Sewald and finished the game with four RBIs.
Lugo was charged with eight runs (seven earned) over three-plus innings and took the loss, the Mets’ fourth in a row. It’s the Cubs’ first sweep of the Mets at Wrigley Field since they won four straight from May 11-14, 2015.
Dominic Smith and Travis d’Arnaud belted back-to-back home runs in the third off Jen-Ho Tseng, who was making his Major League debut. But the Cubs pulled within one on Rizzo’s home run and then scored five runs in the fourth, including three consecutive run-scoring doubles by Jon Jay, Kris Bryant and Rizzo.
Carrie Muskat has covered the Cubs since 1987, and for MLB.com since 2001. She writes a blog, Muskat Ramblings, and you can follow her on Twitter @CarrieMuskat.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.