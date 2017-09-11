Back Tuesday, Gentry limited to pinch-running

Gentry has been out since Sept. 1 with a fractured finger on his right hand, and while it isn’t healed enough for him to play full games, his speed as a pinch-runner will be a welcome addition to a club fighting to stay in the American League Wild Card race.

In 74 games, Gentry has hit .257 with a .333 on-base percentage and five steals in eight attempts. In 2013 and ’14, Gentry stole 24 and 20 bases, respectively.

Gentry’s RBI triple

BAL@SEA: Gentry belts an RBI triple to left-center

Craig Gentry clubs an RBI triple to deep left-center field, tying the game at 3 in the top of the 5th inning

“We’ve got to get someone on base,” Showalter said, “but any time you’ve got a player that makes the other team play to a different speed, the pitch has to be faster to the plate. [They] have to worry about, the catcher has to speed up, take away some pitches. May not want to throw a breaking ball that’s slower to the plate.”

Showalter does not have a timeline for whether Gentry will be able to throw and hit before the end of the season, but the expanded roster will allow the Orioles to use him freely without burning their bench. If he is able to return in any capacity, Showalter would like to see his glove, too.

“He’ll really help us when he can go play defense,” Showalter added. “He was a big upgrade for us. He was really swinging the bat well, too, at the time. But we’ll take that one skill this time of year.”