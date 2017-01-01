Badgers-Western Michigan Cotton Bowl pregame notes

Here are some notes, tidbits and stats heading into Monday’s Cotton Bowl between the Wisconsin Badgers and Western Michigan Broncos:

This is the 5th meeting between Wisconsin and Western Michigan. The Badgers lead the all-time series 3-1, but the teams haven’t met since the 2000 season.

Wisconsin is looking to win 11 games for the sixth time in school history and for the second time in the last three years.

Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 14-3 when scoring first (7-2 in 2016), 6-3 when the opponent scores first (3-1 in 2016), 11-3 when leading after the first quarter (5-2 in 2016), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (2-0 in 2016), 18-2 when leading at halftime (9-2 in 2016), 2-4 when trailing at halftime (1-1 in 2016), 17-2 when leading after the third quarter (9-2 in 2016) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (2-0 in 2016).

Vince Biegel and Sojourn Shelton are each playing in their 54th career game, tying the Wisconsin career record.

Wisconsin has five 100-yard receivers in bowl games: Jared Abbrederis and Nick Toon vs. Oregon; Lance Kendricks vs. Miami (Fla.); Brandon Williams vs. Auburn and Pat Richter vs. USC.

The Badgers have seven 200-yard passers in bowl games: Joel Stave vs. USC; Russell Wilson vs. Oregon; Scott Tolzien vs. Miami (Fla.); John Stocco vs. Arkansas and Auburn; Mike Howard vs. Kentucky and Ron Vander Kelen vs. USC.

Wisconsin has 18 100-yard rushers in bowl games. The last to do it and the most were by Melvin Gordon, who had 251 yards vs. Auburn in 2015 (2014 season). The Badgers had a 100-yard rusher in a bowl game in every season from 2007-14.

Corey Clement needs 194 rushing yards to become the 10th Wisconsin player to rush for 1,500 yards in a season.

Clement needs 141 yards to pass James White (2013) for 17th place, 148 to pass Ron Dayne (1997) for 16th place, 157 to pass Anthony Davis (2001) for 15th place, 167 to pass Terrell Fletcher (1994) for 14th place, 213 to pass John Clay (2009) for 13th place and 221 to pass Ron Dayne (1998) for 12th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

Clement needs nine rushing attempts to pass Anthony Davis (2002) for 10th place, 16 to pass Montee Ball (307) for 9th place, 19 to pass Michael Bennett (2000) for 8th place and tie P.J. Hill for 7th place, 20 to pass Hill and tie Brent Moss (1993) for 6th place and 33 to pass Ron Dayne (1996) for 5th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

Clement needs 141 yards to pass James White (2013) for 4th place and 167 to pass Terrell Fletcher (1994) for 2nd place for rushing yards by a senior on UW’s all-time list.

A 100-yard rushing game would be Clement’s ninth this season — tying for the 11th most in a single season in UW history — and 17th overall, moving him into a tie with Billy Marek and Alan Ameche for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

Alex Hornibrook needs 237 passing yards to pass Darrell Bevell (1992) for 1st place on UW’s all-time single-season freshman passing yards list.

Vince Biegel needs .5 tackles for loss to tie and 1 to pass Darryl Sims for 10th place on UW’s all-time list.

Biegel needs .5 sacks to tie and Don Davey for 7th place and 1.5 to tie John Favret for 6th place on UW’s all-time list.

T.J. Watt needs .5 sacks to tie and 1 to pass Tim Jordan (1985) and Darryl Sims (1982) for 5th place and 1.5 to tie and 2 to pass Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakup to tie Scott Nelson, Aaron Henry and Michael Caputo for 18th place and 2 to tie Lamarr White, Joey Boese, Roderick Rogers and Aaron Henry for 14th place on UW’s all-time list.

Tindal needs 2 passes defensed to tie Steve Wagner (1974), Troy Vincent (1991) and Allen Langford (2008) for 10th place, 3 to tie LaMar Campbell (1996) and Jack Ikegwuonu (2007) for 8th place and 4 to tie Jamar Fletcher (1999) and Devin Smith (2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

Tindal needs 1 pass breakup to tie Steve Wagner (1974), Jason Suttle (1995), Roderick Rogers (2005) and Jack Ikegwuonu (2006) for 13th place, 2 to tie Ken Dixon (1976), Jamar Fletcher (1998), Mike Echols (1999 & 2001) and Marcus Cromartie (2012) for 9th place, 3 to tie Troy Vincent (1991), Allen Langford (2008) and Devin Smith (2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

Sojourn Shelton needs 3 passes defensed to tie Jeff Messenger for 5th place on UW’s all-time list.

Shelton needs 4 pass breakups to tie Jamar Fletcher for 3rd place on UW’s all-time list.

Shelton needs 1 pass defensed to tie and 2 to pass Jamar Fletcher (1999) and Devin Smith (2012) for 6th place and 3 to tie Jamar Fletcher (1998) and Scott Starks (2003) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

Shelton needs 1 pass breakup to tie Troy Vincent (1991), Allen Langford (2008) and Devin Smith (2012) for 6th place, 2 to tie Jamar Fletcher (2000) and Jim Leonhard (202) for 4th place and 3 to tie Jack Ikegwuonu (2007) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).

The Badgers’ defense needs 1 interception to tie for 6th most, 2 to tie and 3 to pass for 2nd most in a season in UW history. Wisconsin last had 22 interceptions in 2002 (14 games) and 23 interceptions in 1984 (12 games). The most in a season is 26 in 1981.

Wisconsin needs one field goal to tie for 3rd place with 1984 and 2008, two to tie 2007 for 2nd place and three to tie and four to pass 1992 for 1st place on UW’s all-time single-season list.