Christian Bale was nearly unrecognizable at the Toronto International Film Festival Monday as he gears up for his upcoming role as former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Bale, 43, has dramatically transformed his body for movie roles before, including losing 65 pounds by eating only an apple and a can of tuna a day for “The Machinist,” or bulking up for his role as Batman.

The secret to Bale’s next transformation, he revealed, is pie.

In order to gain weight and develop the appropriate body type for the role, Bale told Variety, “I’ve just eaten a lot of pies so far.”

CHRISTIAN BALE’S INTENSE WEIGHT CHANGE FOR DICK CHENEY ROLE

The film, which is slated to be a biopic of Dick Cheney, is still untitled and has not yet started production.

According to Variety, Steve Carell will star alongside Bale as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and Amy Adams will play his wife, Lynne Cheney. Bale and Adams co-starred together in “American Hustle.”