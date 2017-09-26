Indonesian villagers who have fled Bali’s Mount Agung volcano say they’re resigned to their predicament and can only pray they’re spared an eruption.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 57,000 people have left a high danger zone that in places extends as far as 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the crater.

Farmer Kadek Karma, who left his village located some 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the volcano, said, “I still feel I want to go home because I’ve left my flowers and a chili crop that’s almost already to harvest.”

The 31-year-old added, “I can only surrender to fate.”

Indonesia’s disaster agency says hundreds of tremors daily from the volcano indicate magma is moving toward the surface and an eruption is possible.

Agung last erupted in 1963, killing about 1,100.