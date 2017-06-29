LONDON (AP) England fast bowler Jake Ball will miss the first cricket test against South Africa because of a knee injury, intensifying the team’s problems in its pace attack.

Chris Woakes is also out with a side strain, Stuart Broad is a doubt with a heel problem, while James Anderson and Mark Wood have only recently returned from lengthy injury absences.

Nottinghamshire, Ball’s county side, said Thursday the paceman will be out for two weeks, definitely ruling him out of the first test starting at Lord’s on July 6. The second test begins at Trent Bridge on July 14.