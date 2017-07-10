Ball Theatre looking to become a hit again

Millsboro’s Ball Theatre may stage a comeback. The owner of the building, Eric Clark, is planning to meet with Millsboro town officials soon to discuss potential options to renovate the theatre to its past glory, while avoiding onerous 21st century building codes. According to the Sussex County Post, Clark hopes to get the structure designated as a ‘historic building‘ to soften regulations needed. Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson says the main question is whether the town can define a single building as historic, or rather create an entire district. Clark hopes renovate the 400 seat theatre to its original condition and begin screening movies, holding concerts, plays and other events as well.