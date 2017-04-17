Baltimore Ravens And M&T Bank Earth Day 2017

The Baltimore Ravens will partner with M&T Bank for an annual Earth Day event on Thursday, April 20.

In line with GamePlanEarth, a season-long environmental initiative established and led by the Ravens to help make Baltimore a more sustainable city, the Ravens and M&T Bank will help revitalize multiple neighborhoods in Baltimore.

Approximately 100 volunteers comprised of staff from both the Ravens and M&T Bank will split up and spend their day under the guidance of local organizations whose missions support environmental efforts that better the quality of life in Maryland, including the Parks & People Foundation, Waterfront Partnership and Blue Water Baltimore.

The Ravens’ 2017 Earth Day service project is an extension of the team’s continued environmental efforts, including M&T Bank Stadium’s LEED Gold Certification, a designation given to organizations that strive to deliver healthy, eco-friendly, cost-saving and energy- and water-efficient operating buildings in the community.

In addition to partnering with local nonprofits to facilitate the volunteer activities for Earth Day, Long Fence Company made an announcement to donate the construction of a garden fence at Windsor Hills Elementary School (see below), a critical element in a project to help protect and sustain outstanding work the students have done on school grounds.

9 a.m.

Windsor Hills Elementary School

4001 Alto Road

Baltimore, MD 21216

*Volunteers will join Parks & People Foundation and work alongside students to perform tree maintenance, build composters, collect trash and plant in the garden. Students will also participate in education stations and a scavenger hunt. Representatives from Long Fence Company will be at the school on Thursday to discuss their garden fence donation and its importance to the project’s success.

10 a.m.

Baltimore Inner Harbor – Harborplace Amphitheater

201 E. Pratt Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

*Volunteers will join Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative at the Baltimore Inner Harbor to plant and launch floating wetlands that will clean the water as they grow and provide a habitat for harbor wildlife.

12 p.m.

Carroll Park – Gwynns Falls Trailhead

2100 Washington Boulevard

Baltimore, MD 21230

*Volunteers will join Blue Water Baltimore to remove trash along the Gwynns Falls Trail to help restore the quality of Baltimore’s rivers, streams and harbor to foster a healthy environment.