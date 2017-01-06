Baltimore Ravens: Keeping Rick Wagner Should Be Top Priority

Right tackle Rick Wagner should be a top priority free agent for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens front office is going to have some tough decisions to make this off-season. The team will have 24 free agents and 14 unrestricted free agents. The list includes Kamar Aiken, Kyle Juszczyk, Brandon Williams, and Rick Wagner.

With Joe Flacco’s contract taking up most of the Raven’s cap space, there is a good chance that there will be many players departing this off-season.

Out of all of the free agents, starting tackle Rick Wagner should be a top priority. After being drafted in 2013, he has started the last 3 seasons. He has provided consistency, only missing 3 games due to injury.

As sexy as it is to get the play making running backs and wide receivers, the offensive line is the foundation for the team. Success on offense starts and ends with the offensive line. These are the big men in the trenches fighting on every down. They are the ones who get the job done and never get the praise for it. In a division like the AFC North, a physical and dominant offensive line is the key to winning games.

This season the Ravens struggled tremendously on the offensive line. Injuries in the first half of the season forced the team to start different line combinations almost every game. As a result, it was hard to establish a balanced offensive attack. Joe Flacco was sacked and hit way too many times this season, especially for someone coming off of an major knee injury.

Depth Problem

Before the season started, the offensive line was already lacking depth.

Starting guard Kelechi Osemele left in free agency and the struggling Eugene Monroe was cut. Rookies Ronnie Stanley and Alex Lewis were brought in through the draft and contributed enourmously, but both experienced injuries.

If The Ravens were to let Wagner go, they would be even more thin on the offensive line. The only other unrestricted free agent on the line is guard Vladimir Ducasse. He held his own, but is not as nearly important because starting guard Alex Lewis will be back from injury for the start of next season.

Behind the starters, James Hurst, John Urschel, and Ryan Jensen are the other options. They are solid back-ups, but are a short term solution to a long term problem. Hurst would be the only option to take over for Wagner, but I would not be confident with him for a full season. Alex Lewis played tackle in college, but it would be a stretch since he has already adjusted to the guard position in the NFL.

The time for the Ravens to win is now. The team cannot afford another mediocre season. They are already developing young talent on the line. A veteran presence on the line along with Marshal Yanda is needed and Rick Wagner can provide that.

