Baltimore steam explosion: 2 hurt in blast near Camden Yards

Two people were hurt in a steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore Tuesday near the city’s famed Camden Yards baseball stadium, officials said.

The explosion on South Eutaw Street between West Lombard and Pratt Streets, near the home of the Baltimore Orioles, shut down nearby streets, FOX 45 Baltimore reported.

The Baltimore Fire Department said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The blast sent plumes of thick smoke out of a hole in the middle of the street, and debris littered the area and cars parked nearby.

Hotel guests at the Marriott Camden Yard and Baltimore Inner Harbor Holiday Inn were asked to shelter in place, according to the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.

