Baltimore Woman Charged after Princess Anne Billboard Fire

A Baltimore woman has been charged after a billboard in Princess Anne was set on fire. Maryland Fire Marshal investigators say the fire was set on Friday afternoon because of political differences with the posting on the billboard. Officials say 19 year old D’Asia Perry was driving a vehicle that was involved in the incident and was found on campus at UMES. She is charged with 2nd degree arson and other offenses. Investigators are looking for a second suspect. Damage to the billboard is estimated at $800.