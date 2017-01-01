Bangladesh officials say ruling party lawmaker shot to death

Police say a lawmaker from Bangladesh’s ruling party has been shot dead by masked men in northern Bangladesh.

Local police chief Atiar Rahman says Manzurul Islam Liton, a federal legislator from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, was shot at his home in Gaibandha district on Saturday evening.

Rahman said family members told police that four masked men arrived on motorcycles, entered the house and shot Liton at close range before running away.

He was declared dead by doctors at a local hospital.

Police didn’t immediately give any more details.