Bangladesh wins toss, bowls in 2nd T20 vs. New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Friday in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

New Zealand won the opening match at Napier by six wickets but made three changes: leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, fast bowler Trent Boult and allrounder James Neesham came into the lineup in place of Neil Broom, who has a broken finger, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson..

Bangladesh named an unchanged lineup.

—-

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Luke Ronchi, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmdullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Masrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubul Hossain.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.