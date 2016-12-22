Bank of America Could Soon Hit Its Main Profitability Target

Image source: iStock/Thinkstock.

Continue Reading Below

It’s been a long time in the making, but Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) could soon eclipse one of its principal profitability targets.

Bank of America’s profitability target

At a conference earlier this month, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan reaffirmed that one of the bank’s goals is to generate a 12% return on tangible common equity, also noting that the bank ismaking progress on this front.

Its return on tangible common equity in the third quarter was 10.3%. The same figure in 2015 was 9.11%. And in 2014 it was only 2.92%.Bank of America is thus definitely headed in the right direction.

Data source: Bank of America. Chart by author.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, given that many its competitors routinely earn 13% or more on their tangible common equity, Bank of America’s shareholders would be excused for wondering when it will surpass its own target.

The good news is that this could happen soon, and particularly if interest rates continue to rise.

Here’s the math…

In order for Bank of America to generate a 12% return on its tangible common equity, it needs to earn $5.2 billion a quarter. Right now, it’s earning around $4.5 billion a quarter.

To bridge the gap, Bank of America thus needs an added $700 million in net income each quarter. That equates to a 16% increase from the third quarter of this year, which was one of its best performances since the financial crisis.

That’s a big leap. It’s hard for any company to boost earnings by 16%, but particularly for a company that’s already the size of Bank of America.

Fortunately, the North Carolina-based bank has one big thing going in its favor — the direction of interest rates.

As I’ve discussed in the past, Bank of America estimated at the end of September that it would earn an additional $5.3 billion in net interest income over the next 12 months if short- and long-term interest rates increase by 100 basis points, or 1 percentage point. That equates to $1.3 billion on a quarterly basis. Even after taxes are deducted, that’s comfortably enough to eclipse a 12% return on tangible common equity.

Since Bank of America released its estimate, long-term interest rates have already increased by the needed amount, rising from 1.6% at the end of September to 2.6% today. That’s a difference of, you guessed it, 100 basis points.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts.

Short-term rates are headed in the same direction. Last week the Federal Reserve boosted the Fed Funds rate, the primary short-term interest rate benchmark in the United States, by 25 basis points. And the minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting suggest there could be three more such hikes in 2017, which would bring the total increase in short-term rates to 100 basis points as well.

While Bank of America’s profitability target has been a pipe dream for most of the past decade, that could soon be about to change.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Bank of America wasn’t one of them! That’s right — they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Nov. 7, 2016



John Maxfield owns shares of Bank of America. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days. We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.