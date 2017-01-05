Bank of Mexico Sells Dollars to Support Peso

The Bank of Mexico sold dollars to support the peso Thursday, its first exchange-market intervention in almost a year after the peso hit new lows on fears that protectionist measures by the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could hurt the country’s trade and investment.

Continue Reading Below

A central-bank official confirmed the bank was active in the exchange market early Thursday.

The peso sank to an all-time low against the dollar this week after Ford Motor Co. said it was canceling a planned $1.6 billion investment in a new assembly plant in Mexico that had been criticized by Mr. Trump.

The decision led to concerns that other investments could be discouraged, limiting a source of foreign income in Mexico.

The Bank of Mexico last intervened in the exchange market in February 2016, when it sold $2 billion to support the peso, which had hit new lows on the decline in oil prices. Lower oil prices affect Mexico’s trade balance and federal government revenue.

The peso was trading in Mexico City at 21.2790 to the dollar around 9:30 a.m. EST, according to Infosel, compared with 21.5260 at the close Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com