Barack Obama post-presidency

The life of former President Barack Obama since President Donald Trump’s inauguration

Britain’s Prince Harry with former US President Barack Obama following a meeting at Kensington Palace in London, May 27, 2017 (Kensington Palace via AP) britain’s-prince-harry-with-former-us-president-barack-obama-following-a-meeting-at-kensington-palace-in-london,-may-27,-2017

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former President Barack Obama at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada June 5, 2017 (Prime Minister’s Office via REUTERS ) canada’s-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-speaks-with-former-president-barack-obama-at-a-restaurant-in-montreal,-canada-june-5,-2017

Former U.S. President Barack Obama after speaking at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy May 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo) former-u.s.-president-barack-obama-after-speaking-at-the-global-food-innovation-summit-in-milan,-italy-may-9,-2017

Former President Barack Obama rafts with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia in Bali, Indonesia June 26, 2017 (Wira Suryantala/Antara Foto via REUTERS ) former-president-barack-obama-rafts-with-his-wife-michelle-and-daughters-sasha-and-malia-in-bali,-indonesia-june-26,-2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former President Barack Obama at the German Protestant Kirchentag in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017 (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch) german-chancellor-angela-merkel-and-former-president-barack-obama-at-the-german-protestant-kirchentag-in-berlin,-germany,-may-25,-2017

Caroline Kennedy presents the 2017 Profile in Courage Award to former President Barack Obama in Boston, May 7, 2017 (REUTERS/Brian Snyder) caroline-kennedy-presents-the-2017-profile-in-courage-award-to-former-president-barack-obama-in-boston,-may-7,-2017

Former President Barack Obama during a meeting with youth leaders in Chicago, April 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski ) former-president-barack-obama-during-a-meeting-with-youth-leaders-in-chicago,-april-24,-2017