Barbara Duncan Not Going Anywhere

No matter the crime stats, no matter the crimes it is abundantly clear Barbara Duncan is going to take the 10 year route and be out the door. The 10 year mark is the retirement spot and since Barb has been here 7 years already its been made clear no change will occur . People do not feel safe, but the moment it’s mentioned some excuse or a crime stat will be thrown out to try to tell you that you are wrong.

I have learned after 8 years of this, that beating your head against a wall that is cement is a waste of time and energy. She has ruined the morale of the Department, made so many great officers leave for better jobs, but the powers that be don’t have the desire or motivation to make any changes. I will report the crimes , but not wasting anymore time trying to convince people she needs to be fired.

Barbara Duncan is and will always be in my opinion a piss poor Police Chef who worries more about public perception than about supporting the rank and file on the streets.