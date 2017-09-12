Police have evacuated the Sagrada Familia cathedral Tuesday in Barcelona as part of an anti-terrorism operation.

Police tweeted which streets and train stations were being closed as part of the operation. Mossos Police also said they have “evicted” shops and businesses at the cathedral.

ABC Catalonia reported that police received a warning prompting the evacuation of the cathedral.

RT News reported that a bomb squad has been deployed to investigate a suspicious vehicle near the church.

The operation comes before the start of a soccer game between Barcelona and Juventus.

Last month, a van rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Las Ramblas, Madrid, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens of others. Later, another attack was carried out in the Spanish resort town of Cambrils, where at least one person was killed. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. Spain has remained on a high terror alert following the attacks.