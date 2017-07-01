SAN DIEGO (AP) Austin Barnes hit two homers and drove in seven runs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-4 victory Friday night over the San Diego Padres.

Barnes hit his first career grand slam and a three-run shot. The two managers weren’t around to see it as Dave Roberts and Andy Green got into an altercation and were ejected between the first and second innings.

Justin Turner was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run as the Dodgers finished June with 53 home runs, a franchise record for any month.

Alex Wood (9-0) exited with one run allowed in six innings to lower his ERA to 1.83 – but not before yelling at Padres baserunner Jose Pirela in the first inning and later joining a stand-off after the tiff between managers.

Plate umpire Greg Gibson issued a warning to both teams following the Wood-Pirela exchange.

An angry Roberts screamed toward the Padres dugout late in the inning. Before the second inning, Roberts and Green got into a verbal crossfire as they conferred with umpires behind home plate.

When Green yelled at him while heading back to the Padres dugout, Roberts broke away from Gibson and shoved Green while also bumping crew chief Sam Holbrook before Gibson pulled him away. Both benches and bullpens emptied before the umps regained control.

Barnes gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead with a two-out drive beyond the left-field wall, off Clayton Richard (5-8) in the first. Homering twice in a game for the first time, Barnes made it 10-1 with his fourth, off Jose Valdez in the sixth.

Logan Forsythe had four hits and a walk for the Dodgers, who are 6-1 against San Diego this season.

L.A’s 54-28 record leads the National League West.

The Padres’ Hector Sanchez hit a two-run, pinch homer in the ninth.

ALL-STAR CONFLICT?

Roberts acknowledged Clayton Kershaw is on track to be ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game because he would pitch next Sunday. ”We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Roberts said. ”But I would think he would probably make that start for the Dodgers.”

Kershaw is to start on Tuesday, followed by the start Sunday at Dodger Stadium against the Kansas City Royals.

OOPS

Hunter Renfroe’s flyball landed in left-center field between Dodgers outfielders Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson, good for a double.

A Padres ballgirl caught a live ball near the left-field line, likely preventing Manuel Margot from scoring on Renfroe’s fourth-inning double. But, Cory Spangenberg’s groundout scored Margot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Corey Seager, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury, was held out and Roberts said his shortstop, who played Thursday, ”is fine” and probably will start Saturday’s game.

Padres: Infielder Chase D’Arnaud came off the paternity list and joined the active roster before the game. CF Franchy Cordero, riding an 0-for-25 slump with 18 strikeouts, was returned to Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (4-4, 4.60 ERA) threw a season-high seven innings Monday in his previous outing, allowing three runs in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Padres: LHP Dillon Overton (0-0, 6.38 ERA) will make his first appearance for San Diego since he was claimed June 19 from the Seattle Mariners.

