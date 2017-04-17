Barracuda Shares Gain On Stronger-than-expected Earnings

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc. gained in Monday’s extended session after the security and storage company posted better-than-expected earnings. Barracuda reported its fourth-quarter earnings slipped to $3.22 million, or 6 cents a share, from $3.24 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 19 cents a share. Revenue rose 7% to $89.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $88.4 million. Barracuda shares rose 1.7% after hours.

