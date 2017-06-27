Bartolo Colon to come off DL, return to Braves rotation Wednesday

Bartolo Colon will come off the disabled list and make his first start in nearly a month, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Tuesday.

Colon, 44, is scheduled to start Wednesday’s second game of Atlanta’s three-game series with the Padres in San Diego.

After allowing just one earned run in his first outing of the season — which came against the team he played for last year, the Mets — Colon has racked up a 7.78 ERA and allowed five or more earned runs in six of his starts, including eight on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings last time out June 5 vs. the Phillies.

Colon’s ERA is the highest of any starter in the majors with at least 50 innings pitched.

Placed on the DL on June 6 with a strained left oblique, Colon was expected to come off the DL last week against the Giants, but instead was scratched the night before.

Colon has made two previous starts at PetCo Park with a 5.40 ERA over 11 2/3 innings, but he produced his best outing of the year against the Padres on April 16, allowing one hit and one earned run over seven innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

With the success of rookie Sean Newcomb — who has a 1.96 ERA, 1.036 WHIP and 227 ERA+ over 18 1/3 innings in three starts — in Colon’s absence, the return of the veteran almost surely means the Braves will get going to a six-man rotation.

That puts Colon alongside the aforementioned Newcomb, Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz, Jaime Garcia and R.A. Dickey.

Garcia, is scheduled to follow Colon with a Thursday start against San Diego. Foltynewicz gets the ball in Friday’s opener in Oakland, followed by Dickey and Teheran.