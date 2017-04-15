Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

By news@wgmd.com -
26

Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut on this date 70 years ago, and as every team celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, here’s a look around social media at some of the tributes happening to comemorate the occasion.

AP

The Twins' locker room is ready

A couple of Blue Jays wearing the No. 42 jersey

Dellin Betances shows off his special Nike gear

Josh Harrison with some custom cleats from adidas

Bryce Harper's celebratory Under Armour shoes

One of Robinson's famous quotes

Robinson's career by the numbers

Matt Kemp's special edition Nike cleats

The Cubs post an interesting fact at Wrigley

Nike's message of equality, inspired by Robinson

The NCAA reminds us that Robinson was a 4-sport athlete at UCLA

