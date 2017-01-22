Baseball world mourns Ventura, Marte

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura,” Major League Baseball Players’ Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “It’s never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America.”

Ventura, who signed with the Royals as an amateur free agent in 2008, went 11-12 with a 4.45 ERA last season.

“We have suffered an indescribable loss today,” Ventura’s representatives at ISE Baseball said in a statement. “Our hearts and souls are broken with the passing of Yordano Ventura. Yordano’s heart and passion for the game of baseball and for life had no equal. Today we lost a teammate, who never backed down; a friend, who never let you down; and a brother, who always made you smile. Rest in peace.”

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” said Royals general manager Dayton Moore. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

Ventura burst on the scene in 2014 in Kansas City, emerging as an American League Rookie of the Year candidate after going 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA. Marte, who signed with the Braves in 2000 as an international free agent, was ranked No. 9 on MLB.com’s ’05 Top 50 Prospects list. He last played in MLB in ’14 with Arizona.

“Words can’t express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field,” Marte’s agency, J.M.G. baseball, said on Twitter.

There was an outpouring of grief across baseball.

Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 22, 2017

My thoughts are with @YordanoVentura family and the @Royals today. A very talented teammate and gone way to soon. RIP — Billy Butler (@BillRayButler) January 22, 2017

In total disbelief. My thoughts and prayers to their families. We are all in mourning. Di��s lo��� https://t.co/brKCcw186c — Carlos Gomez (@RealCarlosGomez) January 22, 2017