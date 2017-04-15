Bastian Schweinsteiger scored again and he looks like a game-changer for the Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s dream start to life in MLS continues.

The German international on Saturday netted his second goal in three games since joining the Chicago Fire and he again was one of the best players on the pitch. Now, the Fire have seven points in their three matches since Schweinsteiger arrived.

In Saturday’s goal, Schweinsteiger made an excellent penetrating run from the midfield, fended off a couple defenders and finished with a nice strike. It was the opening goal in a 3-0 win over the New England Revolution. Here it is:

There were real concerns about whether Schweinsteiger would add much to Chicago’s squad. The Fire already reinforced their central midfield with Juninho and Dax McCarty and Schweinsteiger’s natural position is exactly the same as both of them. But Schweinsteiger’s play through his first three games in a more advanced role proves that just because he has typically played deeper, that doesn’t mean he can’t play higher up the field.

A good player is a good player, and Schweinsteiger has the skills that translate into a more attack-oriented position. He has done well at pulling the strings of the attack and slipping balls to his teammates, all while making runs and getting into dangerous areas. The understanding between him, Juninho and McCarty has been progressing in the midfield too, and the three seem to be playing off each other better with each match.

Of course, it’s worth noting that all of Schweinsteiger’s matches with the Fire so far have been at home in Chicago. It remains to be seen how he’ll deal with the long-distance travel across time zones that is a frequent occurrence in MLS but not something he encountered in league play in the Bundesliga or the Premier League.

But if he can hold onto the form he has enjoyed through the first three weeks — and the form he showed on Saturday — Schweinsteiger is going to look like one of the best signings in MLS this year.

