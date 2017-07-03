The Orioles countered with their own southpaw, Wade Miley, who entered the day with a 5.17 ERA in five career starts against Milwaukee and saw it rise to 6.82 after allowing seven earned runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia collected three hits apiece for the Brewers, who took command with another big first inning. Including their four runs against Miley, the Brewers have outscored opponents 73-44 in the opening frame this season.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Pina pours it on: Pina has been one of the National League’s most productive catchers this season, and he added two more run-scoring hits and three RBIs in the first two innings Monday. Pina’s single drove home the third of Milwaukee’s four runs in the first inning before his two-run double off the wall in left-center field extended the lead to 7-0 in the second, knocking Miley from the game.

Orlando magic: It’s shaping into a heck of a homestand for Arcia, who had eight hits in his first 11 at-bats since returning home after he singled in his first two trips to the plate Monday. In the third inning, he scored all the way from first on Suter’s infield hit, sliding past third base and then popping up and foiling the Orioles’ attempt at a rundown. The crazy play gave Milwaukee an 8-1 lead.

