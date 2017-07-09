Bats can&#039;t pick up Matz after rough start

By Alaina Getzenberg and Nate Latsch -
18

ST. LOUIS — Lance Lynn tossed seven sharp innings of three-hit ball to lead the Cardinals past the Mets, 6-0, on Sunday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis closed the first half with a series victory.

Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit — who opened the season at Triple-A Memphis — all homered for the Cardinals, who have won three of their past four series and earned a four-game split in the other. Pham had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored before leaving in the seventh with right hip tightness.

Pham's laser two-run jack

Pham’s laser two-run jack

NYM@STL: Pham lines two-run homer down the line

Tommy Pham drills an opposite-field two-run home run down the right-field line, giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning

That was more than enough offense for Lynn (7-6), who struck out two and walked one. He’s had a team-high 12 starts this season in which he has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer.

Mets starter Steven Matz, who entered the game with a 17-inning scoreless streak, lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits.

DeJong's solo homer

DeJong’s solo homer

NYM@STL: DeJong crushes a solo home run to left field

Paul DeJong continues his hot streak as he mashes a solo home run to left field off Steven Matz, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 4-0

Alaina Getzenberg is a reporter for MLB.com based in St. Louis and covered the Cardinals on Surday.

Nate Latsch is a contributor to MLB.com based in St. Louis and covered the Mets on Sunday.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

