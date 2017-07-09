ST. LOUIS — Lance Lynn tossed seven sharp innings of three-hit ball to lead the Cardinals past the Mets, 6-0, on Sunday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis closed the first half with a series victory.
Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit — who opened the season at Triple-A Memphis — all homered for the Cardinals, who have won three of their past four series and earned a four-game split in the other. Pham had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored before leaving in the seventh with right hip tightness.
That was more than enough offense for Lynn (7-6), who struck out two and walked one. He’s had a team-high 12 starts this season in which he has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer.
Mets starter Steven Matz, who entered the game with a 17-inning scoreless streak, lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits.
Alaina Getzenberg is a reporter for MLB.com based in St. Louis and covered the Cardinals on Surday.
Nate Latsch is a contributor to MLB.com based in St. Louis and covered the Mets on Sunday.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.