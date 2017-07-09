ST. LOUIS — Lance Lynn tossed seven sharp innings of three-hit ball to lead the Cardinals past the Mets, 6-0, on Sunday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis closed the first half with a series victory.

Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit — who opened the season at Triple-A Memphis — all homered for the Cardinals, who have won three of their past four series and earned a four-game split in the other. Pham had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored before leaving in the seventh with right hip tightness.

Pham’s laser two-run jack

NYM@STL: Pham lines two-run homer down the line

Tommy Pham drills an opposite-field two-run home run down the right-field line, giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning