Bats erupt to lift Phils to shutout win in finale

The Phillies sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning as they scored six runs against Mets right-hander Chris Flexen, who replaced starter Noah Syndergaard after two innings. They capped the season finale when Nick Williams hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning. Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta pitched five innings, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out seven.

The Phillies (66-96) went 37-38 after the All-Star break after posting the worst record in baseball at 29-58 in the first half. They will pick third in the 2018 Draft. The Mets (70-92) will pick sixth.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Franco makes his case: Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco ripped a three-run home run to left field in the fourth inning to hand the Phillies a 3-0 lead. It was Franco’s fourth home run in the final five games of his season and 24th of 2017. He struggled this year, but played well in September. He hopes to get another shot to prove himself as the team’s everyday third baseman next season.

Thor finishes strong: Syndergaard looked good in two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out two. He threw 26 pitches, and five of them were clocked at least 100 mph. It was Syndergaard’s second appearance since April 30. He spent most of the season on the DL with a partial tear in his right lat.