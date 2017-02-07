CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Tyus Battle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Syracuse an 82-81 win over Clemson on Tuesday night.

Tyler Lydon drove the lane and the Tigers collapsed, allowing Lydon to find the freshman wide open in the right corner to give the Orange (16-9, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) their fifth win in a row. Syracuse has come back from double-figure deficits in its last three wins.

Andrew White led the Orange with 23 points. Lydon added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Jaron Blosssomgame led Clemson (13-10, 3-8) with 20 points. It was another heartbreaking loss for the Tigers who have now lost a pair of 1-point games in the ACC, a 3-point game in overtime and a 4-point game, all at home.

Clemson also led by as many as 12 in the first half, but the Orange reeled the game back in before half.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange travel to last-place Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Clemson: The Tigers travel to No. 18 Duke on Saturday.

