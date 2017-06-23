Bauer stands &#039;behind logic&#039; of his pitches

By news@wgmd.com -
32

Trevor Bauer breaks down his pitches in troubled 2nd inning, which saw the Twins score four runs

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Austin Jackson praises Jose Ramirez's approach, Indians fans' passion

Austin Jackson praises Jose Ramirez’s approach, Indians fans’ passion

22 hours ago

Who bats 3rd when Michael Brantley returns?

Who bats 3rd when Michael Brantley returns?

22 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson breaks tie, Indians tack on two more

HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson breaks tie, Indians tack on two more

23 hours ago

Terry Francona: Clevinger 'competed like crazy' to help us win

Terry Francona: Clevinger ‘competed like crazy’ to help us win

23 hours ago

Francisco Lindor takes great pride in his youth baseball work

Francisco Lindor takes great pride in his youth baseball work

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam in 7th

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam in 7th

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR