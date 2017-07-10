Bayern chairman: New signing Gnabry wants to leave on loan

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, who just joined the club last month, hopes to leave on loan to gain more playing experience, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Gnabry, who signed a three-year deal after joining from Werder Bremen, informed Bayern personally and through his agent of his desire to leave, Rummenigge said of the Germany forward.

”We’re appraising the situation calmly, and will wait to see what we still do in the transfer market,” said Rummenigge, who spoke on a range of issues affecting the club.

Gnabry spent one season at Bremen after joining from Arsenal last summer. He scored 11 goals and set up two more in 27 Bundesliga games for the club, as well as a hat trick on his Germany debut against San Marino last November.

Rummenigge said Brazilian winger Douglas Costa was on the verge of joining Juventus, though negotiations were ongoing.

”There’s an amount, if reached, where we’ll be ready to let him go. But I can’t yet report a deal today,” Rummenigge said.

The Bayern chairman said the club could allow Renato Sanches to leave for a year on loan after what was a disappointing debut season for the 19-year-old Portugal winger.

”We’ll decide when we’ve completed our shopping whether to keep him here or loan him out for a year. He really needs playing minutes after the last half-year, which was unsatisfactory for both sides,” Rummenigge said.

He refused to comment on potential new signings, saying instead the club was keeping ”all options open” to the end of the transfer period.

Leon Goretzka, whose contract with Schalke ends in 2018, is reportedly a target, but Rummenigge said: ”The player has to decide if he’s staying at Schalke or wants to switch, and if then, where. Nothing is decided.”

Rummenigge also defended the club’s summer tour to Asia, despite the strain it may put on players, and he said he spoke with Robert Lewandowski’s agent over his unhappiness due to a perceived lack of support from teammates in the last game of the season. Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pipped the Poland striker to the Bundesliga’s top-scorer award.

”I don’t share this opinion at all,” Rummenigge said. ”He got a few good chances from his teammates. They wanted him to be top-scorer but it didn’t work out. So I don’t think it’s a problem.”