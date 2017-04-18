Baylor hires 1st female president amid sex assault scandal

Baylor University has hired its first female president as the nation’s largest Baptist school faces several lawsuits stemming from a sexual assault scandal.

Linda Livingstone comes to Baylor from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she has been a dean and professor of management. Her academic career includes previous administrative and teaching roles at Pepperdine University and Baylor.

A Baylor investigation in 2016 found the school had mishandled sexual assault claims for years and that the football program operated as if above the rules. Football coach Art Briles was fired and former President Ken Starr was demoted and later resigned.

Baylor faces lawsuits from about a dozen women, as well as criticism from state lawmakers and prominent donors.