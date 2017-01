The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEArca: VWO), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEArca: EEM) and other diversified emerging markets exchange traded funds performed admirably in 2016, but ended the year on a rough note following the results of the U.S. presidential election and as the dollar rallied. VWO and EEM are the two largest…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below