Beachem, Farrell lead No. 23 Notre Dame past Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) V.J. Beachem tied his career-high with 22 points and No. 23 Notre Dame remained undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 75-70 victory over Clemson on Saturday.

Matt Farrell added 15 points for the Irish (14-2, 3-0) including a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left for the game’s final margin.

Bonzie Colson recorded his ACC-best 10th double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame, which has won five straight. Steve Vasturia added 14 points.

Jaron Blossomgame had 22 points and eight rebounds for Clemson (11-4, 1-2) and Gabe DeVoe knocked down a career-high four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points.

Blossomgame has averaged nearly 18 points in his career against Notre Dame, including a 30-point outing last season.

This was Notre Dame’s Mike Brey’s 700th game as a Division I head coach. After upsetting No. 9 Louisville at home on Wednesday, Brey said he wanted the Irish to be ”greedy” with their ACC winning streak, and the Irish did just that in the final minutes.

A steal by Elijah Thomas and his jump hook at the other end gave Clemson a 66-64 lead with 3:04 to play, but Farrell answered with a 3-pointer for Notre Dame.

Vasturia’s 3 from the corner with 1:46 left put the Irish up by two, but Blossomgame’s one-handed floater in the lane tied it at 70.

With a minute left, Colson tossed in a floater from the lane to give the Irish the lead for good.

Beachem scored two points and only attempted three shots in Wednesday’s win over Louisville, but he had 11 points by halftime.

Beachem hit two 3s in an 11-2 run early in the second half that gave the Irish a 46-45 advantage, as the lead changed hands 11 times in the second half.

Clemson scored the first 10 points of the game, at which point Brey went to a four-guard lineup, and the Irish began to hit from deep. Their first six field goals were all 3-pointers and a 17-2 run gave them a five-point lead just over 9 minutes in.

Nearly 14 minutes went by before the Irish finally hit their first 2-point field goal.

DeVoe responded with four first-half 3s and the Tigers took a 40-33 lead into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: With this outcome added to Tuesday’s contentious loss to North Carolina, which stopped a nine-game winning streak for the Tigers, momentum is not on Clemson’s side right now.

Notre Dame: On the other hand, the Irish are riding high with three ACC wins out of the gate, but now enter a seven-game stretch in the schedule through the end of January that features four teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers head to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on Thursday before returning home to face No. 11 Virginia next Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish travel to Miami on Thursday, kicking off a three-game trip that will also take them to No. 21 Virginia Tech and No. 12 Florida State.

