Bears at Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, but it’s been mostly downs outside of the latter’s five-game winning streak to start the year. However, the playoffs are out of the question now. Now it’s all about playing for pride as they meet at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Barkley proved last week he’s not the long-term option for the Bears, but he can still finish his audition strong with a good showing in Week 17. More importantly, the Bears would love to see more from rookie running back Jordan Howard and pending free agent Alshon Jeffery.

Then you have the Vikings, Sam Bradford and all. This year has fallen apart in every way possible. Harrison Smith and the defense have faltered due to injuries, Adrian Peterson may not be coming back in Minnesota ever again, and so on. Therefore, they too are left just playing for pride in Week 17.

Those in the broadcast area for this game can catch it on FOX. However, out-of-market fans can also catch the game streaming online using DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Both the Bears and the Vikings will see their seasons end on Sunday. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t end on a positive note to get things right moving forward. Both teams will hope for that come Week 17 when they conclude their years with an NFC North rivalry game.

