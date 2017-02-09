Beazer reports 1Q loss

ATLANTA – Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
Continue Reading Below
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $339.2 million in the period.
Beazer shares have risen slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
_____
Keywords: Beazer Homes, Earnings Report