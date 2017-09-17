With the loss, the Yankees remained three games behind the Red Sox in the American League East, as Boston dropped a 3-2 decision to the Rays at Tropicana Field. New York has a 4 1/2-game lead over the Twins for the first AL Wild Card spot, pending the results of Minnesota’s contest against the Blue Jays at Target Field.

The Yankees were unable to solve Jimenez, who permitted just Didi Gregorius‘ second-inning homer in a five-inning effort. Jimenez scattered three hits with a walk, tossing 100 pitches (54 strikes) before turning the game over to Baltimore’s bullpen. Zach Britton recorded the final four outs for his 15th save.

Jimenez’s 10th strikeout

BAL@NYY: Jimenez fans Gardner to notch 10th strikeout

Ubaldo Jimenez gets Brett Gardner swinging on a breaking ball, collecting his 10th strikeout of the game to end the 5th inning

Gregorius’ homer was his 24th of the season, equaling Derek Jeter’s 1999 mark for the most single-season homers hit by a Yankees shortstop. Gregorius has homered in three consecutive games. Matt Holliday added a two-run double in the sixth inning off Mychal Givens and Starlin Castro lifted an eighth-inning sacrifice fly off Brad Brach.

Gregorius’ solo home run

BAL@NYY: Gregorius launches a solo homer to right

Didi Gregorius belts a solo shot over the right-field wall, tying Derek Jeter for the most homers by a Yankee shortstop in a season

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Bend it: Beckham has been one of the more productive hitters in the O’s lineup since being acquired from the Rays on July 31, belting his 10th homer as an Oriole in the fourth inning off Gray. Beckham’s three-run blast came on an 83.9-mph slider and cleared the left-field bullpen, staking Baltimore to a commanding 5-1 lead at the time.

Statcast: Beckham’s 456-ft. HR

BAL@NYY: Statcast measures Beckham’s 456-foot homer

Statcast measures exit velocity, launch angle and projected distance of Tim Beckham’s 456-foot three-run long ball vs. the Yankees

Turned aside: The Yankees had the potential tying run on base in the eighth inning after Brach issued a four-pitch walk to Holliday, with New York already having brought a run home on Castro’s sacrifice fly. With Britton entering, the Yankees sent up Chase Headley to pinch-hit for Greg Bird; Headley chopped the second pitch of the at-bat to Beckham at shortstop for an inning-ending groundout.

Britton’s four-out save

BAL@NYY: Britton fans Sanchez to earn four-out save

Zach Britton escapes a jam in the 8th en route to a four-out save to preserve the O’s 6-4 win

SOUND SMART WITH YOUR FRIENDS

New York scored 153 runs and hit 46 homers against the Orioles this season. Those are the most runs and homers hit by any team against any single opponent in the Expansion Era (since 1961).

WHAT’S NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore will return home for its final homestand of the 2017 regular season on Monday, hosting the Red Sox first for three games. Dylan Bundy will take the hill for a 7:05 p.m. ET start. The righty struck out eight across six frames of one-run ball Tuesday, taking a no-decision in the Orioles’ loss to the Blue Jays.

Yankees: Left-hander Jaime Garcia (1-2, 4.50 ERA in AL) will start against one of his former club on Monday as the Yankees open a three-game series with the Twins, their closest challengers for the first AL Wild Card spot. Minnesota will hand the ball to right-hander Ervin Santana in the 7:05 p.m. ET contest.

