Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb has revealed for the first time a man attempted to sexually abuse him when he was a child.

The 70-year-old British artist told the Radio Times he had doubts over the years about telling his story.

“I’ve never said this before, Jesus Christ, should I be saying it now?” said Gibb, as reported by The Guardian. “But there was a moment in time when a man tried to molest me when I was about 4-years-old. He didn’t touch me, but other things happened, and happened to other kids.”

Gibb added the man was ultimately arrested.

“Four years old and a policeman on your bed at 4 in the morning, interviewing you,” he described. “If that doesn’t teach you about life, nothing does. But it’s vivid for me still. I’ve never told anybody.”

When asked if the incident took place at home, Gibb replied, “Those details would be unpalatable.”

Gibb will take to the Pyramid Stage in Glastonbury’s “legends” slot on Sunday as the only surviving member of the 1970s pop group. This follows his appearance at the festival in 2016 when Gibb joined Coldplay on stage to perform the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.”