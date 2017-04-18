Beebe Job Fair At Dover Downs

If you’re a registered nurse on Delmarva, then Beebe Healthcare is looking for you! Beebe will host its next job fair at Dover Downs in mid-May and is looking for burses for the CDU, 2-Central, ICU, Float Pool, Stepdown, First Assist and much more. Qualified applicants may be able to get an interview on the spot. Beebe is looking for RN’s with at least one to two years of acute care experience. The job fair is set for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. To register for the job fair, call 302-645-3336. You may qualify for a $3,000-5,000 signing bonus.