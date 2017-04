Beebe Healthcare was honored this week as one of the best in the nation when it comes to maternal care. According to the Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care survey, Beebe scored a 96 percent, higher than both the state and national average. The hospital got a perfect 100 in the areas of labor and delivery, postpartum and breastfeeding, but was brought down slightly by the 88 in Facility Discharge Care. Delaware as a whole ranks second in the country behind just Rhode Island.