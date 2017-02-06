Beebe To Add Bariatric Classes

In an effort to meet the needs of the community, Beebe Healthcare will be expanding its classes in Lewes. The hospital will be offering a Bariatric Support Group for anyone who had surgery, regardless of where the procedure was done. This group will be meet the second Saturday of every month in the South Conference Room from 10 a.m. until noon. In addition, the surgery team will be offering pre-op education classes for those scheduled to have surgery. These classes will be held on the fourth Saturday of every month in the South Conference Room from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.