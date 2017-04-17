Beebe To Offer Babysitting Classes To Young Teens

If your young teenager is looking for work now that school is almost done, then Beebe Healthcare may be able to help. The Margaret Rollins School of Nursing in Lewes will be holding babysitting courses in June and July to teach kids 12-15-years-old training such as CPR, first aid, home safety and child development. Classes will be on June 27, July 11 and July 12 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the school. The cost of the class is $50 per person. Class space is limited to 15 students per course, so register with Beebe now to reserve your spot.