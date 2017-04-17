Beebe To Offer Babysitting Classes To Young Teens

By Tyler Zulli -
If your young teenager is looking for work now that school is almost done, then Beebe Healthcare may be able to help. The Margaret Rollins School of Nursing in Lewes will be holding babysitting courses in June and July to teach kids 12-15-years-old training such as CPR, first aid, home safety and child development. Classes will be on June 27, July 11 and July 12 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the school. The cost of the class is $50 per person. Class space is limited to 15 students per course, so register with Beebe now to reserve your spot.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

