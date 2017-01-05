Beebe To Offer Free CPR Classes

Beebe Healthcare will be offering free CPR classes in 2017. The course will teach adults hands-only CPR, child CPR, infant CPR, AED use and what to do when someone is choking. It will be a combination of video lectures and hands-on practice with manikins taught by trained volunteers. The classes will be held at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month and last about 2 hours. It is not a full-certification class, and cards are not issued. While the class is free, a reservation is required. To reserve your spot, call 302-645-3248.