Beer can thrower in Toronto sentenced to community service

TORONTO (AP) The man who threw a beer can at a Baltimore Orioles outfielder during a playoff game in Toronto has been sentenced to community service and ordered to stay away from major league ballparks for one year.

Ken Pagan received a conditional discharge, meaning he won’t have a criminal record if he complies with his probation. He pleaded guilty to mischief last month.

Pagan apologized to Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, both teams and baseball fans during his court appearance Wednesday.

Coincidentally, the Orioles are in Toronto this week for a three-game series.

Before Wednesday’s game, Kim said he had received a letter of apology from Pagan and that he forgave him.

Following the incident in last October’s AL wild-card game, beer sold at Rogers Centre was poured into cups for the remainder of the postseason.

