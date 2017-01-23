Before Coaching For The Redskins Again, Greg Manusky Played In Washington

Before Ryan Kerrigan wore No. 91, that was Greg Manusky’s number back in the day.

The Washington Redskins on Monday announced that Manusky has been promoted to defensive coordiantor following a season as the team’s outside linebackers coach.

Manusky has been coaching in the NFL since 2001, when he first served as the Redskins’ linebackers coach that season.

Before his insertion into the coaching ranks, though, Manusky played in the NFL for 12 seasons with his first three (1988-1990) with the Redskins.

While he starred at Colgate during his collegiate career (he was named the Colonial League’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1987), Manusky went undrafted in 1988 before signing with the Redskins.

During the 1989 season, Manusky started seven games for the Redskins and recorded a fumble recovery according to ProFootballReference.com. He would also start eight games in 1990.

Manusky first came to the Redskins after serving as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2012-2015.