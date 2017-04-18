Before they were famous

The “Parks and Recreation” actor opened up to Details magazine about a quick stint he had at a burger joint. “I resigned in disgrace from Johnny Rockets after one day,” he recalls. “The guy was like, ‘All right, so here’s where the fries are,’ and then this fifties song came on the jukebox and he’s like, ‘Oh, excuse me for a second,’ and ran over to the waiters and busboys and they started singing and doing a little dance. And then he runs back and he’s like, ‘Sorry— every time this song comes on, we all get together and sing!’ And I was like, ‘If you’ll excuse me for a second . . .’ and I left. I was in uniform— a paper hat, the whole thing. Never picked that paycheck up.”

