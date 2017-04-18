Before they were famous
What were they doing before they made it big?
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/
Jonathan and Drew Scott
(HGTV)
jonathan-and-drew-scott
Frieda Pinto
The 32-year-old “Slumdog Millionaire” actress previously played Teletubby Laa-Laa at children’s paries, prompting confusion that she may have starred in the UK-based children’s series. Spoiler: She didn’t.
(Reuters)
frieda-pinto
Gwen Stefani
(Reuters)
gwen-stefani
Andrew Garfield
Before Andrew Garfield was “Spiderman,” the actor worked at a Starbucks in London. The Brit told Jimmy Kimmel he actually enjoyed his time working for the coffee chain.
(Reuters)
andrew-garfield
Paget Brewster in ‘Strange America’
Before she starred in ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘Community,’ Paget Brewster was in a sketch comedy show called ‘Strange America.’ One of their sketches starred Brewster as the lead singer of the band Gun Bunny, singing a song called ‘Killing Time’ in which she pranced around in a fur bikini.
After the video was unearthed, Brewster tweeted: “What were you doing in 1994? @NonStopPop found me singing with fake hair in a homemade fur bikini. Enjoy…”?”
paget-brewster-in-‘strange-america’
James Franco
Before the fame, Franco worked and McDonalds and he loved it. In an op-ed the actor penned for the Washington Post, Franco wrote, “All I know is that when I needed McDonald’s, McDonald’s was there for me.” He also admitted to eating fries straight from the fryer and learning how to imitate accents from his customers.
(AP)
james-franco
Jana Kramer
Before Jana Kramer was a country singer she was an actress on “One Tree Hill.” But do you know what the newly-engaged star did before her big acting break? She did the pre-game skating for the Detroit Red Wings. “Before the game I’d come out with link the rounds and the flags and all that stuff,” the singer told Taste of Country Nights host Sam Alex. “It was cool.”
(Reuters)
jana-kramer
Jennifer Aniston
Before she had her big break as Rachel on “Friends,” Jennifer Aniston cleaned toilets to earn her allowance. “I made my allowance as a kid cleaning toilets. I’m actually pretty good at it. I grew up with absolutely no money at all,” she told Parade.
(Reuters)
jennifer-aniston
Hugh Jackman
The “Wolverine” star revealed he was a high school physical education teacher students before he made it big as an actor. Coach Jackman ran into one of his former students on a red carpet and spoke about the old days.
(Reuters)
hugh-jackman
Jay-Z
Before rapper Jay-Z became a household name– and married pop queen Beyonce– he was a drug dealer. Jay-Z told Vanity Fair he got his savvy business sense from dealing crack.
“I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer,” the hip-hop titan boasted to Vanity Fair magazine.
(Reuters)
jay-z
Bryan Cranston
Before he was Walter White on “Breaking Bad,” Bryan Cranston was extolling the soothing properties of this popular hemorrhoidal cream.
(Reuters)
bryan-cranston
Jon Hamm
Jon currently ranks at the top of every best dressed and sexiest men lists, but there was a time when he was happy being a dishwasher at a restaurant. His first TV role was on “Ally McBeal” as a hot guy in the bar (seen here), but the most random gig, and what he calls his “lowest point” was when he was a set decorator for soft porns. “I made decent money, but it was gross and sad,” he says.
(Reuters)
jon-hamm
Teri Hatcher
Teri’s first role was on “Love Boat” in 1985 as Amy the Mermaid. There are tons of A-list stars who started their careers in obscure commercials and small parts on screen.
(AP)
teri-hatcher
David Letterman
The comedian started his career as a radio talk show host and made his TV debut as a weatherman for a local Indianapolis TV station. Only Dave could make the forecast funny, once describing hail stones as “the size of canned hams.”
(Reuters)
david-letterman
Patrick Dempsey
Before he was an ‘80s teen heartthrob, Patrick Dempsey was an avid juggler – he reportedly tied for second in a national juggling competition when he was in high school. His rare talents got him a part on the ABC show “Overnight Success” where he juggled and danced as a scrawny teen.
(AP)
patrick-dempsey
Natalie Portman
Some of Portman’s finest work was done on this 1992 kids’ show, “World Patrol Kids.” Recycle it, Renew it, Redo it, Reuse it, Yea yea yea!
(Reuters)
natalie-portman
Sandra Bullock
Before producers were lining up at her door, Sandra was fighting to get noticed in Hollywood. Did you know she played the Bionic Woman for the made for TV movie, “Bionic Showdown” in 1989?
(Reuters)
sandra-bullock
Shia LeBeouf
Shia was a little comedian when he was a kid… Literally.
As a 10-year-old he practiced stand-up comedy that was often seen as vulgar for a kid his age.
(Reuters)
shia-lebeouf
Diddy
When the mogul wasn’t quite so flush, he cleaned bathrooms at a Mexican restaurant.
(AP)
diddy
Hugh Grant
And Hugh, too. The romantic comedy staple once cleaned lavatories in London’s IBM offices.
(REUTERS)
hugh-grant
Kevin Federline
Before he became Mr. Britney Spears and her baby daddy in 2004, Kevin danced for a bevy of other starlets, including Pink, seen here in 2001. Maybe he tried to woo her first?
(Reuters)
kevin-federline
Abigail Breslin
The “Little Miss Sunshine” star started her career at the tender age of three when she appeared in a Toys “R” Us commercial.
For more pics of Abigail, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)
abigail-breslin
Christian Bale
Christian’s first foray into acting was a commercial for the fabric softener Lenor (in the UK) in 1982. He later played a child rock star in a Pac-Man cereal commercial before making his stage debut in “The Nerd.”
For more pics of Christian, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)
christian-bale
Geena Davis
It doesn’t take a Mensa IQ of (which Geena Davis has) to stand still for hours on end. But between earning her degree in drama and starring in “Tootsie,” Geena was a window mannequin for Ann Taylor.
(Reuters)
geena-davis
Ellen DeGeneres
The popular talk show host once earned her paycheck as a paralegal.
There’s nothing funny about that.
(Reuters)
ellen-degeneres
Madonna
The Material Girl doesn’t look like she eats too many donuts these days, but when she first moved to New York to pursue her dreams, she worked for Dunkin’ Donuts for a while. “I was sacked from Dunkin’ Donuts for squirting the donuts jelly all over the customers,” she says.
How immature!
For more pics of Madonna, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)
madonna
Rachel McAdams
The gorgeous actress wasn’t always a bona-fide star. “[I worked at McDonald’s] for a good three years,” Rachel tells Glamour magazine. ” I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day.”
(Reuters)
rachel-mcadams
Adam Scott
The “Parks and Recreation” actor opened up to Details magazine about a quick stint he had at a burger joint. “I resigned in disgrace from Johnny Rockets after one day,” he recalls. “The guy was like, ‘All right, so here’s where the fries are,’ and then this fifties song came on the jukebox and he’s like, ‘Oh, excuse me for a second,’ and ran over to the waiters and busboys and they started singing and doing a little dance. And then he runs back and he’s like, ‘Sorry— every time this song comes on, we all get together and sing!’ And I was like, ‘If you’ll excuse me for a second . . .’ and I left. I was in uniform— a paper hat, the whole thing. Never picked that paycheck up.”
For more pics of Adam, go to x17online.com.
( )
adam-scott
Amy Adams
It’s hard to believe, but wholesome Amy Adams was a Hooters girl! The actress reportedly only wore the orange shorts for two months, but still.
(AP)
amy-adams
Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey’s husband once spent his days dishing out fast food. “My mother made me get a job at like, Wienerschnitzel,” Cannon told MTV. “When I was 17.” He was reportedly fired for telling too many jokes to the drive-thru customers.
(AP)
nick-cannon
Megan Fox
Although the actress likely gets jobs due to her good looks alone, there was a time when they wanted her to cover up her famous pout.
For her first job as a teen ,she worked for a smoothie shop and had to wear a banana costume.
(Reuters)
megan-fox
Benji and Joel Madden
The brothers spent time shampooing hair at a Maryland salon before they made it big with their band Good Charlotte, at which point it looks like they stopped shampooing their own hair.
(AP)
benji-and-joel-madden
Jennifer Hudson
The singer and actress flipped burgers before “American Idol” — at Burger King, to be precise. After mentioning the chain in her Oscar acceptance speech, Hudson was granted free Burger King for life.
But by the looks of her now-trim figure, she has not been taking advantage of her good fortune.
(AP)
jennifer-hudson
Johnny Depp
Tim Burton’s muse makes a living as the world’s sexiest man, but once upon a time, Depp was selling ballpoint pens over the phone.
(AP)
johnny-depp
Beyonce
Before she had her own fragrance, this sexy superstar swept up hair in her mother’s salon.
(REUTERS)
beyonce
George Clooney
Clooney’s sharp image has always served him well. The actor used to sell insurance!
(REUTERS)
george-clooney
Bill Murray
The comedic actor once had a less savory gig — selling chestnuts outside of a grocery store. How random!
(REUTERS)
bill-murray
Gloria Estefan
The Latina pop star was once a customs interpreter at Miami International Airport. She reportedly once caught a nun trying to smuggle in a salami!
(REUTERS)
gloria-estefan
Chris Tucker
He’s a movie star now, but Tucker once had it rough cleaning toilets.
(REUTERS)
chris-tucker
David Boreanaz
… So did David Boreanaz.
(AP)
david-boreanaz
Boy George
Boy George cleaned toilets, too! Yikes.
(AP)
boy-george
Stanley Tucci
Tucci cleaned outhouses at a Westchester summer camp. Is that better or worse than cleaning toilets?
(REUTERS)
stanley-tucci
Calista Flockhart
Calista didn’t have it so bad. She was an aerobics instructor.
(REUTERS)
calista-flockhart
Brendan Fraser
As a teen, Fraser pushed perfume in a department store.
(REUTERS)
brendan-fraser
Ozzy Osbourne
The Prince of Darkness worked in a slaughterhouse. Yeah, that makes sense.
(AP)
ozzy-osbourne
Angela Bassett
Bassett was once a photo researcher at ‘US News & World Report.’ Fascinating!
(REUTERS)
angela-bassett
Tom Cruise
Before ‘Risky Business,’ this actor was just another paperboy in Louisville.
(REUTERS)
tom-cruise
Whoopi Goldberg
Bank teller and mortuary assistant are two of ‘The View’ co-host’s former positions.
(REUTERS)
whoopi-goldberg
Danny DeVito
The actor once styled and cut hair as “Monsieur Danny.” Wow.
(REUTERS)
danny-devito
John Corbett
The former “Sex and the City” star was also a hairdresser!
(AP)
john-corbett
Nicole Kidman
Nic’s old job is movie-related; she was an usher.
(REUTERS)
nicole-kidman
Matthew McConaughey
The free-wheelin’ actor shoveled chicken manure during a year in Australia. For some reason this does not surprise us.
(AP)
matthew-mcconaughey
Kid Rock
Forget his down-home image, the rocker was once a car salesman… in Manhattan!
(Reuters)
(Reuters)
kid-rock
John Malkovich
Before he was busy being John Malkovich, the actor was busy driving a school bus.
(REUTERS)
john-malkovich
Jerry Springer
You know him as a daytime talk show host who helps determine baby daddies, but Jerry Springer was once the mayor of Cincinnti! For real.
(AP)
jerry-springer