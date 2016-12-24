Behind Defense And Balanced Offense, Redskins Defeat Bears

The Redskins were able to get a complete performance on Saturday afternoon, scoring five touchdowns and intercepting five passes in a 41-21 victory.

Fourth Quarter: Redskins 41, Bears 14

After Greg Toler nearly had an interception on the first play of the quarter, Will Blackmon got in the action with an interception that he would return 79 yards to give the Redskins a 1st-and-goal situation.

While the Redskins were unable to score another touchdown, Dustin Hopkins did extend the lead to 20 with a successful field goal try.

The Redskins continued to pile up the interceptions at a quick rate, as Josh Norman would get his second interception of the day on a pass into the end zone by Matt Barkley.

It is the first time Washington has had five interceptions in one game since Nov. 29, 1992.

Washington would drive into opposing territory – with Mack Brown getting the bulk of the work – before Tress Way came on to punt.

The Bears would get another touchdown after the two-minute warning, as Barkley threw his second touchdown pass of the afternoon to make it a 34-21 game.

Washington would get the lead back up behind a 61-yard touchdown run from Mack Brown on third down. It was his first career regular season touchdown.

Third Quarter: Redskins 31, Bears 14

Chicago came out for the third quarter getting into Washington territory after a fake punt attempt was converted, but Josh Norman would stop their progress with his second interception on the season.

On the drive, linebacker Preston Smith recorded sack No. 4.5 on the season with a takedown of Bears quarterback Matt Barkley. Smith also pressured the quarterback on the Norman interception.

Washington would then keep the ball for 14 plays to collect 55 yards and eventually Kirk Cousins ’ second rushing touchdown of the game.

A few plays before the touchdown score, DeSean Jackson went down with a jaw injury. His return is questionable.

The Bears would once again be intercepted, as Norman deflected a pass that would fall into the hands of Bashaud Breeland for the cornerback’s second interception of the game.

Washington would get aggressive off the turnover and went for it on 4th-and-1 at the 18-yard line, as they tried to hit Vernon Davis for a touchdown reception that was just out of his reach.

Chicago would get into Washington territory before the end of the quarter.

Second Quarter: Redskins 24, Bears 14

The defense would come up with a big turnover early in the quarter, as cornerback Bashaud Breeland would come down with an interception on a pass attempt that was thrown into triple coverage.

While Breeland would be downed at the one-yard line, the third-year Clemson product becomes the first Redskins player since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three consecutive seasons.

Washington’s offense would march down the field and into the red zone before having to settle for a Dustin Hopkins field goal to extend the lead to 17-0.

On the offense’s march, Kirk Cousins linked up with Pierre Garçon twice including a 46-yard gain on a third down throw.

Chicago would respond, though, with a touchdown drive punctuated by a Jeremy Langford one-yard touchdown run to get the Bears on the board.

Just before halftime the Redskins would extend their lead back to 17, as Cousins capped off a scoring drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Robert Kelley already has more than 60 yards on the afternoon (he is currently questionable to return with a knee injury), while DeSean Jackson has 114 receiving yards on five receptions.

Chicago would fight back from Cousins’ keeper touchdown with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted only 77 seconds.

First Quarter: Redskins 14, Bears 0

The Redskins got the ball first on the afternoon, but registered just 18 yards on five plays – 13 of which came on a scramble by Kirk Cousins – before having to punt.

After a few rough outings on their opening drives in recent weeks, though, the defense forced a three-and-out on their first appearance of the afternoon, containing running back Jordan Howard to just three yards on two carries.

Getting the ball back at its own 35-yard line, the Redskins would need just eight plays to drive 65 yards and score a seven-yard touchdown run off the legs of Chris Thompson .

On the drive, Robert Kelley had two tough runs to move the ball and wide receiver DeSean Jackson caught two passes for 26 yards.

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon also caught a pass for 16 yards.

Dustin Hopkins would convert on the extra point attempt to give the Redskins the early lead.

The next drive for the defense resulted in a goal-line stand that turned into a field goal block

On the appearance, Washington forced Chicago into a 3rd-and-18 situation following an eight-yard loss by Howard, but quarterback Matt Barkley would move the chains with a pass just long enough to get a new set of downs.

Two plays later, it looked like the Redskins had forced a fumble and recovered it before the call on the field was overturned.

Chicago would drive down inside the five-yard line, but the defense would hold for a field goal attempt that Preston Smith would knock out of the air.

It was Washington’s first field goal block since Nov. 4, 2012.

Taking advantage of the block, the offense would march down the field for another touchdown, this time a 17-yard completion to Thompson on a screen pass.

On the drive, Jackson would catch a shallow crossing route and turn it into a 57-yard gain.

Chicago would run one more play – a 21-yard gain – before the end of the quarter.