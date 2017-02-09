Jamal Murray is showing no fear in his first season.

Jamal Murray is being groomed by the Denver Nuggets to be part of the future.

So far, he has shown flashes of brilliance, overcome adversity, and had great games on top of everything. However, there is something that has gone somewhat overlooked.

It is the fact that he is not afraid to get under the opponent’s skin. Multiple time throughout the season, Murray has been seen trash talking another player.

Whether it was jawing with Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews or taking shots at the Los Angeles Lakers bench, one thing is already clear. Jamal Murray will be a figure who will not want to shy away from the spot light as his young career progresses.

I’m a firm believer that every team needs a trash talker who relishes the role of making the opposition mad.

On the other hand, there are some disadvantages of this.

Trash talking can back fire at times

It is great to see the young rookie show casing this type of confidence already. On the other hand, he needs to be cautious.

It is one thing to take shots at a fellow rookie or a sub-player, but once you get involved the NBA’s elite, it can turn ugly. Guys like Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Paul George, and others will feast on a rookie if they trash talk them.

They want that to happen. All that does is light a fire under them and make them want to embarrass a rookie and put them in their place.

That is a reason they are a star in this league. Don’t believe me, then look up Tim Duncan scoring basket after basket on DeMarcus Cousins after Cousins got a little too hyped.

Cousins wasn’t a rookie, but it still proves the point.

That shouldn’t discourage Murray from doing this though, there are advantages of trash talking.

Trash talking can help a team at times

If used correctly in the right situation, trash talking does have it’s place on a NBA team. It can spark a fire underneath the squad if they are struggling in a game.

Not to mention, every team does need an enforcer who can play the mental mind game with the opposing teams. In almost every sport, every good team has a trash talker who does have it’s negatives, but has a place on the team. (Ala Aqib Talib for the Denver Broncos).

Murray could help himself by trash-talking fellow rookies and show why he could become the steal of last summer’s draft. Don’t forget that Buddy Hield took shots at him before the season even began. (Hield was taken one spot ahead of Murray in the NBA Draft).

I would love to see Murray and Hield exchange words the next time the Nuggets and Pelicans face off.

If Jamal Murray is smart and utilizes this tool correctly, then trash talking could give him and the Nuggets something that is actually needed in Denver basketball.

