Belk Bowl Live Stream: Watch Arkansas vs Virginia Tech Online

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Arkansas Razorbacks face off for the very first time in both school’s history in the Belk Bowl. Here is how you can watch their game from Bank of America Stadium online.

The Virginia Tech Hokies rank 18th in the AP Poll and enter the Belk Bowl with a 9-4 record. Head coach Justin Fuente won ACC Coach of the Year in his first season as the Hokie’s head coach.

Quarterback Jerod Evans threw for 3,309 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns for the Hokies. He ran for 759 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, capping off a good season in his first year as starter.

Receiver Isaiah Ford had his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season. He had 1,038 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Ford led the team in receiving yards but receiver Cam Phillips followed closely. Phillips had 868 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns for the Hokies this year.

Tight end Bucky Hodges also has 640 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns this season. With so many weapons on offense, the Hokies enter their Belk Bowl matchup with much favor.

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the Belk Bowl on a three-game bowl winning streak. However, they lost their final three games in 2016. At 7-5 this season, the Razorbacks look to get a win and some respect as one of the SEC’s better teams.

Quarterback Austin Allen and running back Rawleigh Williams III lead the way on offense. Allen threw for 3,152 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns for the Razorbacks this year. Allen was second in the SEC in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Williams III ran for 1,326 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns for Arkansas in 2016. He averaged 110.5 rushing yards for the Razorbacks, which fares well for him. The Hokies defense allows 148.5 rushing yards this season.

Look for Allen and Williams III to test the Hokies defense early and often. They allow 342.8 yards of offense per game as a unit this year.

Here is all the live stream information.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, NC

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Matchup to Watch for: The Razorbacks are 4-1 and the Hokies are 3-1 in games decided by seven points. Receivers Isaiah Ford, Bucky Hodges and Cam Phillips combined for 2,565 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns for the Hokies. If the game comes down to the wire, look for one of these players to make a play. The Razorbacks are 7-18 against ranked teams under head coach Brad Bielema.

