Josh Gad is thanking his princess for keeping his parents safe.

The “Frozen” star said his co-star, actress Kristen Bell, 37, saved his parents and the rest of his family from Hurricane Irma by getting them a room at her hotel in Orlando, Fla.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma. When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew,” the 36-year-old actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie of Bell with his parents.

“They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above.”

Actors Kristen Bell and Josh Gad in 2013. (FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES)

Gad’s family was unable to evacuate the state during Irma and had trouble finding a place to stay — a problem many Floridians are facing in the wake of the disaster.

Bell is staying in Orlando while filming her upcoming movie “Live Father” and said they “didn’t have the option to leave so here we are.”