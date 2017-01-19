Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner bombarded by fan with Palestinian flag

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner had an odd fan encounter on Wednesday night in New York City.



The model pals were heading to Gigi Hadid’s apartment when a woman in a grey tracksuit rushed up to them, brandishing the Palestinian flag. It is unclear whether she was protesting the stars, trying to promote a message, or simply an overeager fan.

The girls, who were followed closely by a bodyguard, appeared unfazed as they continued walking.

The woman was stopped by police and later handcuffed and taken away.

Neither Kendall nor Bella responded to the incident on social media. They were later seen leaving Gigi’s apartment and heading to Madison Square Garden where longtime pal ASAP Rocky was performing.

This isn’t the first time one of the Hadid sisters has been attacked by a fan. Back in September, Gigi was grabbed by notorious prankster, Vitalii Sediuk, in Milan with Bella by her side. Gigi was lifted by her midsection before she defended herself.

“Honestly, I felt I was in danger, and I had every right to react the way I did,” Gigi wrote in Lenny Letter. “If anything, I want girls to see the video and know that they have the right to fight back, too, if put in a similar situation.”